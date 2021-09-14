Implement MoA or risk industrial action, ASUU tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the federal government to implement the December 2020 Memorandum of Action agreed upon with the union or risk industrial action.

Zonal coordinator of ASUU, Sokoto zone, Dr Jamilu Shehu, gave this hint during a press conference with journalists in Katsina, Monday.

“We are, hence, calling for all concerned parties to urgently address these issues in line with the spirit and letter of the December 2020 MoA, or risk industrial action,” he said.

He stated further that the outstanding issues in the MoA of December, 2020, include the payment and mainstreaming of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), the proliferation of state universities, funding for the revitalisation of public universities, withheld salaries and the University Transparent and Accountability Solution (UTAS), as well as the renegotiation exercise.

He also called on all patriotic Nigerians to prevail on the federal government to return to the part of honour by concluding the MoA agreed for immediate implementation.

On the status of the MoA signed with the Federal Government of Nigeria on the 22nd December, 2020, he said the expectation of the union was that, the government would keep to its side of bargain, but it did not.

ASUU had embarked on an indefinite, total and comprehensive strike action on 9th March, 2020 over failure of thefederal government to address outstanding issues in the ASUU/FGN memorandum of action of 7th February, 2020.