Implement N30, 000 minimum wage from January, NECA tells FG

Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) urged the federal government to begin the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage for workers in January, next year.

Its President, Dr. Mohammed Yinusa, made the call at a news conference in Lagos, stressing that while the claim of inability to pay could be real, the expectation, however, was for “each employer, including the government, to focus inward on its business or system and effect the necessary wholesale restructuring and financial re-engineering that will enable it comply with the laws.”

According to him, if the issue of ability to pay is to be the sole determinant of the National Minimum Wage, the country should as well do away completely with the notion and practice of setting a National

Minimum Wage.

He said: “We believe the issue of ability to pay may not be as worrisome as often presented, if there is efficiency, effectiveness and prudence in the administration of the governance structure.

“We believe that the N30, 000 recommended is a fair wage that could lift workers purchasing power, increase total demand and ultimately stimulate economic activities.

“While we note the need for the implementation of the recommended N30, 000, our national conversation should now be focused on how to broaden the nation’s revenue base, ensure the viability of the states of the federation, curb or eliminate wastages and rent seeking in all spheres

of national life and increase our national aggregate output, which has consistently been hampered by inadequacy in our existing infrastructures and structures.”

