Implement NDDC forensic audit report, 22 CSOs urge Buhari

The Coalition of Niger Delta Civil Society Organisations (CNDCSOs) on Friday called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, implement the forensic audit report on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and prosecute defaulters.

The group made up of 22 CSOs in a meeting in Asaba, Delta state, urged the president to authorise the publication of all the details of the over 13,000 abandoned projects as stated in the forensic report.

The convener, who is the Director, Centre for Human Right & Anti-Corruption Initiative, Comrade Jude Ojiugo- Onochie, said it “becomes imperative for the president to take the notch a little further by ordering discrete investigation into the abandoned projects with a view to bringing perpetrators to book.”

He said: “We, coalition of Niger Delta civil society organisations, had identified with your anti-corruption policy in which you vowed, when you took over the mantle of leadership of Nigeria to combat corruption.

“In a bid to keep to this vow, you have taken many bold steps which include inauguration of an audit committee in August 2019, to carry out forensic audit on the NDDC from its inception to date.

“The Committee submitted its final report of the forensic audit after two years of feverish investigation.

“We have followed with kin interest the drama and events that took place while the Committee carried out its assignment and we have vowed that we will not fold our hands and watch the report of the committee to be swept under the carpet.”