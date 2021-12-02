Implementation of projects: USAID selects 12 CSOs in Bauchi, Gombe

Towards ensuring effective implementation of its projects, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded Accountability, Transparency and Effectiveness (State2State) Activity has selected 12 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), in the states of Bauchi and Gombe to assist in the implementation of the projects.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day Grants Inception Meeting Wednesday with the selected organizations held in Bauchi, the Deputy Chief of Party of the USAID State2State Activity, Mr. John Onyeukwu, charged the participants to contribute positively towards ensuring transparency and accountability in the implementation of the projects.

Mr. John Onyeukwu stated that the meeting was to brief them on what is expected of them in the implementation of the project in the sectors of health, education and Water Sanitation Hygiene, WASH in their designated areas.

He stated that, this is the first, in the series of its workshops, the USAID intervention is having meeting with the selected organisations that won grant award to provide support in the implementation of the funded activity in line with laid down guidelines so as to ensure compliance.

He congratulated the awardees and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them saying, the award of grants to the CSOs is for the period of one year, starting from Decembe, 2021 to November, 2022.

“Though, we have been carrying out our activities in our implementing states, this is the first time we are giving awards to organisations to implement our activities, with some of the awardees implementing in local government areas.

“They are all partners in progress and therefore I look forward to an impactful implementation.”

In a presentation titled ‘Citizen Engagement Strategies’ by the Citizen Engagement Director and Advisory Team Lead, Ahmed N. Mohammed, implored the awardees to ensure that all the stakeholders are involved in either engagement or participation during implementation process of their activities.