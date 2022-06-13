Importing fish to bridge deficit draining Nigeria’s forex – Minister

Importation of fish to bridge two million metric tons deficit in Nigeria is taking a toll on the country’s foreign exchange.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Muhammed Abubakar, stated this while declaring the Second Regular Dialogue and Sensitization Meeting with Regional Economic Communities on the Implementation Of Fishgov 2 Project open in Abuja yesterday.

Abubakar who was represented by the Director, Federal Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Ime Umoh, said Nigeria needs 3.6 million metric tons per annum but only being able to procure from industrial, artisanal and aquaculture, and only 1.2 million metric tons.

“The deficit is only being supplemented by frozen fish importation, so it is being used to bridge the gap, and not actually we are going to have 2.5 million metric tons brought into the country, and it is just to use the frozen fish importation to supplement until we have a leeway for the farmers to have something to eat.

“Local production in the three sectors; for the artisanal, we help them with training, provide inputs, which we do lake enhancement, which we take fingerlings to boost some water bodies that lack fish.

Also, the Senior CAADP Advisor, African Union Commission (AUC), Panduleni Elago, said the meeting going on is basically talking about one of AUC funded projects called the FISHGOV project which is currently under Phase two.

