Impose Adamu on APC, watch us leave en masse – Youth

Aggrieved youth belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC), booed Senator Abdullahi Adamu in public when the lawmaker was invited to speak as chairman of an occasion marking the 20th anniversary of the Emir of Azara, in Awe Local Government Area, Nasarawa state.

This occurred Saturday, shortly after Senator Adamu was invited to address the gathering, comprising top dignitaries that included the Nasarawa state governor, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, HRH Abubakar Saad III.

As soon as Senator Adamu was invited to the podium to speak as chairman of the event, the youths in their numbers, dared the security men on ground, to boo at the octogenarian.

They chanted their disagreement with Senator Adamu’s alleged interest to contest the position of the national chairman of the APC, even after stakeholders of the party in the state, adopted Senator Al-Makura to fly the party’s flag.

“You will be put to shame. It’s Al-Makura that we want as national chairman!,” the youths shouted as they booed at Senator Adamu.

Also in attendance at the event were prominent traditional rulers from across the country, including the Minister at the Ministry for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godwill Akpabio, who was conferred with the title of the Dan Amanan Azara.

One of the youths who spoke on the condition of anonymity to our reporter, said Senator Adamu is yet to taste the wrath of the youth in the state.

“He is a betrayer. At his age, he should be seen to keep to his words. He didn’t make his intention public all this while. He is now scheming to become national chairman of our party,” he said.

He, however, warned that if Senator Adamu is eventually imposed as the national chairman of the APC, they would be left with no option than to leave the party in droves.