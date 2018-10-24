Imposition of Candidates: You may lose Christians’ votes in Kwara, CAN threatens Buhari, APC

The Kwara State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has threatened that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) may lose the votes of Christians in Ekiti, Oke-Ero, Irepodun and Isin Federal Constituency of Kwara State in the coming 2019 general election

Angered by alleged injustice against a member of the faith, Chief Isaac Omogbenle Adeyemi in the recently conducted primary election of the APC in the Federal Constituency, the group threatened to vote for the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) next year, if the injustice was not reversed.

In a letter titled ‘Demand to do Justice’ dated 17th October, 2018, addressed to APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and signed by Professor.T.O.Opoola, made available to journalist on Wednesday in Abuja, the Kwara State CAN chairman condemned “a purported substitution of the name of Chief Adeyemi , winner of the primary election for Ekiti, Oke-Ero, Irepodun and Isin Federal Constitution with the name of another person.

Chief Adeyemi in the October 5, 2018 primary scored 7931 votes to beat other aspirants; Raheem Olawuwo Ajulo with 7151 Votes, Ganiyu Subaru with 3463 Votes and Israel Ekundayo Afolaogun with 1359 votes, to win the APC ticket for the Constituency ahead of the 2019 House of Representatives election.

CAN letter read ” if the mandate of Chief Isaac Omogbenle Adeyemi is not tampered with,CAN will mobilise Christians for him to win the election, however, if you the mandate giving him by the electorate is scuttled, Kwara CAN is left with no option than to mobilise her members to vote for the opposition party because the PDP candidate is a Christian.

“The body was not satisfied with an alleged involvement of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who is said to be influencing the substitution of Adeyemi’s name with a Muslim candidate on the ground that Christians are in the minority in the Constituency.

It also stressed that, “it was unjust to deny Chief Adeyemi his deserved victory considering the fact he was the only Christian that won just one out of the 9 National Assembly positions (3 Senators and 6 Representatives) positions in Kwara State.

The group also expressed dismay over the alleged manoeuvring by Alhaji Lai Mohammed leading to the refusal of the party to forward the name of Chief Adeyemi to INEC as APC candidate for Ekiti, Oke-Ero, Irepodun and Isin Federal Constituency.

CAN argued that the Federal Constituency has the largest concentration of Christians in Kwara State. It consequently requested that “the party should allow the decision of the people (the electorate) stand in the interest of peace and justice”.

The body,though, expressed confidence in the administrative judgement, fairness and democratic principle of the APC National chairman, Adams Oshiomhole not to allow the minister to overturn the popular choice of the people of the Constituency but rather allow justice to prevail.

The body sent copies of its letter to; Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, APC North Central chairman, AlhajiWambai Suleiman, APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Kwara State APC chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa and all members of the party’s National Working Committee.

