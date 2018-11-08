Imposition: PDP members threaten defection in Delta

Some aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have threatened to defect to other parties over alleged imposition of candidates.

Aggrieved spread across the 25 local government councils of the state, especially in Burutu, Bomadi, Ughelli, Ndokwa West and East, Oshimili South, North, and others, have alleged that the party lacks internal democracy as evident by imposition of candidates during the primaries.

An aggrieved party member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “we are visibly angry with the so-called party leaders, these leaders are not sincere with us, they impose candidates on us. We are moving out of the party very soon and we will disorganize the party’s strategies to return PDP to power come 2019 elections.

“Candidates that will be representing us were not our choices apart from one Charles Emetulu who was never imposed on us because of his track record. He won the primaries convincingly. We are tied of Monkey dey work, Baboon dey chop, the party leadership has not changed at all.”

However, party faithful across the 25 local government areas on Wednesday met behind closed door inside the unity hall in the old Government House with a view to placating the aggrieved members.

Journalists were barred from attending the meeting graced by the state governor, Dr lfeanyi Okowa, party leaders across the 25 local government areas including other top party stakeholders, many of whom have been worried over threats by the aggrieved members to dump the PDP.

Outside the unity Hall venue of the party’s stakeholders” meeting, were cream of the aggrieved party members who in their faces have no trace of smile, rather querried Why the meeting was slated for a closed door without they as the aggrieved members of the party in attendance .

But the party Spokeman Dr lfeanyi Michael who spoke to Journalists in reaction to the allegations, dispelled it as untrue adding” we are of one Family members and we all work together to ensure victory for the party all the way, the stakeholders meeting will resolve all the aggrieved members to work for the party.

But Barrister Kingsley Essiso, the state party chairman in reaction to Journalists”questions dismissed the fear of the unknown, saying that no cause for alarm.

Ekweremadu: S/East Govs reject police report of burglary



Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.