Impounded snail: NAQS charges exporters, travellers to scrutinise products

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) has urged prospective travellers and exporters intent on exporting snails and other agricultural products, either for personal use or trade purposes, to subject these goods to prerequisite quarantine inspection and certification before dispatch or risk having the offending items seized and destroyed promptly when they arrive at the destination country.

The Service in a statement signed by Head, Communication and Strategies, Dr. Chigozie Nwodo, on Sunday in Abuja revealed that the Director, Animal Quarantine Department, NAQS, Dr. Idris Dakat, stressed that food and agricultural products that evaded local pre-export verification of conformity formalities are liable to enforced wastage abroad.

According to the statement, Dr. Dakat was reacting to a recent export fiasco in which 15 Nigerian giant land snails were impounded by US Customs and Border Protection at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston, Texas.

The snails were brought in by a Nigerian woman who initially did not declare them and had packed the snails into three Ziploc plastic bags along with beef and fresh leaves. The officials took the steps over concerns that you can cause a rare form of meningitis in human beings.

He pointed out that, ‘’snail is a fast-rising export commodity and many countries have awakened to substantial risks of invasiveness and public health associated with its trade and introduction.

“This is why export enthusiasts interested in snail rearing and export should seek guidance from NAQS. Our agency has developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) which clearly outlines a list of requirements and standards applicable in different countries.’’

He revealed that each country has its own distinct and acceptable presentations of snails. “The United Kingdom accepts both live and frozen snails provided that they are free from pests and diseases. On the other hand, the United States prohibits live snails into their country but accepts cleanly processed frozen snails”.