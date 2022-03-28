Improve working conditions of police, SPN tells FG

The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), Sunday, advocated an improvement in the living and working conditions of Police officers in Nigeria.

SPN in a statement by its acting national chairperson, Comrade Abiodun Bamigboye, and national secretary, Comrade Chinedu Bosah, said the living and working conditions should include living wage and the right to form and belong to a trade union by the rank and file.

” The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), supports the demand for an improvement in the living and working conditions of the ordinary police officers and adds that it should include living wage and the right to form and belong to a trade union by the rank and file police officers,” it said.

SPN added, ” The working conditions of the rank and file policemen and women are terrible, to say the least. The wage is nothing to write home about and many security operatives are condemned to misery.

“SPN condemns the precarious working condition under which the lower rank of the Nigeria policemen and women presently groan. This includes the policy wherein an average policemen and women earn less than N60, 000. This amount which is ridiculously less than the cost of 2 bags of rice and 75 litres of diesel is not acceptable especially in an economy that has experienced hyperinflation and 100% hike in electricity tariff.

“It is the condemnation of the vast majority of policemen and women to abject poverty and misery with arms in their hands and the lack of democratic control of the police force that is partly responsible for the extortion and sometimes brutality of the poor masses in the hands of some notorious policemen and women.”

It pointed out that after the ENDSARS mass protest, the federal government promised to increase the wage of policemen and women by 20% but that the government is yet to implement it, whereas, the same government keeps awarding jumbo salaries and perks to top political office holders in the executive and legislators running to hundreds of billions of naira annually.”