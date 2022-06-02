In 2015, I buried my ambition for Osinbajo to become Vice President – Tinubu 

The National Leader and Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an no hold barred speech stated that it was he who submitted Yemi Osinbajo’s name to run as the Vice President in the 2015 general elections.

Tinubu stated this Thursday, while meeting with delegates and leaders of the party in Ogun State at the Presidential lodge, Abeokuta.

The former Lagos state governor who said he decided to set the record straight, ahead of the party’s presidential primary haven heard different versions on the emergence of the Vice President as running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Today, I say this in all honesty between me and God. I was approach by President Muhammadu Buhari to run as his Vice President in 2015 at the early formation of the All Progressives Congress.

“When issue arises and it almost divided the party. I told Bukola Saraki that I was ready to sacrifice the position to cement the foundation of what we now know as the ruling party.

“I was told to bring three names but after due consultations, I decided to pen only Yemi Osinbajo to run as Vice President. This, I have not said in public, until today” he said.

He however, charged the Ogun State delegates to vote for his candidacy, saying that he had assisted others in the party to achieve their political aspirations, which according to him needs their reciprocity.

“Since 1999, I have always been there for other people’s aspirations. Even the president, who failed several times before we merged. This is the time I need your support too and I believe you will not let it slip”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Ogun state governor assured the former Lagos state governor of the state support, saying that, “you have shown to us why you are most capable and qualified for the position you are seeking. I can assure you that the Ogun state delegates will do what is right at the convention.”

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Ogun State as part of his consultations toward clinching the party ticket with Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Ibrahim Shettima amongst other.

