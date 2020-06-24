In 3 days: Air force strikes 10 bandits hideouts, kills scores in Katsina, Zamfara

Human Intelligence reports has revealed that 10 bandits locations have been attacked and scores of killed since the beginning of a subsidiary air interjection operation, codenamed Wutan Daji, by the Nigerian Air Force component of Operation Hadarin Daji on 20 June 2020, the defence headquarters has said.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said the operation was preceded by the massive deployment of additional air assets and ground support equipment by the Nigerian Air Force to Katsina.

He said the aim was to take out bandits’ locations that were “painstakingly selected, based on impeccable Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as series of Surveillance missions, in order to significantly degrade the armed bandits’ fighting capability before it could be brought to bear against friendly forces or innocent civilians.”

According to him, some of the significant air strikes include those that were executed at Dutsen Asolo and Birnin Kogo areas and Dogo Gede’s camp, in Katsina and Zamfara states respectively.

“At Dutsen Asolo, Nigerian Air Force jets dispatched by the Air Component attacked the cave/hideout of the bandits, destroying the main entry point and neutralizing some fighters,” Enenche said

“Some surviving bandits, who were tracked escaping from the cave area were taken out in follow-on strikes. Also, on 21 June 2020, at the bandits’ enclave in the Kwayanbana Forest, an attack helicopter took out one of the bandits’ logistics huts, which was seen engulfed in flames.

“At Birnin Kogo on 22 June 2020, some armed bandits, who fled their dwellings in the centre of the camp to nearby bushes on hearing the sound of the attack aircraft, were neutralized as the NAF fighter jets hit them at their hiding positions.”

He said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had commended the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism.

“He has urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits,” Enenche said.