In Abia, Ikpeazu appoints new Chief of Staff 2 months to May 29 handover 

Barely less than two months to end of his second term in office the outgoing governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has appointed a new Chief of staff in the person of Barrister Chukwuemeka Enwereji.

The appointment followed a special announcement issued by the Chief Press to the Governor, Barrister Onyebuchi Ememanka, on Wednesday, in Umuahia.

The statement further read in part, “Mr Enwereji will coordinate the activities in the office of the Governor ensuring seamless exit formalities of the outgoing administration and that the appointment takes immediate effect.

“The new Chief of Staff, Enwereji holds the Bachelor of Laws degree from the Abia State University, as well as a Master of Laws degree from University of Lagos.

“He also attended the Nigerian Law School and is called to the Nigerian Bar.

“The new Chief of staff is an established player in the financial services sector of the Nigerian economy, Mr Enwereji served as Company Secretary and later, General Manager/Country Head of Travelex, a well known global Financial Services provider.”

Meanwhile, a cross section of Abians who spoke to Blueprint correspondent were sharply divided over the new appointment.

While a section of the respondents have expressed satisfaction over the new appointment, noting that it was in the right direction to enable the administration to wind down, others saw it as unnecessary and waste of scarce resources, stressing that with the state grappling with backlog of unpaid salaries and pensions, there was no need for it.

With the appointment, Barrister Enwereji replaced Chief Okey Ahiwe who was said to have resigned to contest the PDP governorship primary and eventually emerged as the flag bearer of the party at the just conducted gubernatorial election in the state.

