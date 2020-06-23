In Adamawa, Binos commissions projects, marks one year in office

The senator representing Adamawa South senatorial district, Binos Dauda Yaroe, has marked his one year in office by commissioning many projects he executed within the constituency during the period.

The projects, which water projects, among others were commissioned in Bille village, Angwan Fada, Wurro Abbo and Jada towns in Demsa, Numan and Jada local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the commissioning, he said the projects were at his expense in fulfilment of his campaign promises to his constituents and assured them that he would continue to mingle with them and ensure that they feel his presence at the National Assembly.

He recalled he had promised to concentrate on four key areas including health, water, education and youth empowerment, and noted that he had carried two medical outreach programmes in Demsa and Ganye which benefitted thousands of his constituents.

Other projects executed in the last one year, according to him, included the training of five youths selected from 9 local governments on various skills which enabled some of them to access the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) soft loans to set up their businesses.

Further, he said some communities were empowered with motorised boreholes, while some had scholarships stressing it was still ongoing.

Also speaking when he received the senator in his palace, the paramount traditional ruler of Batta kingdom, the Hama Batta, Chief Alhamdu Teneke, appealed to the senator and other elected representatives in the area to take up the ongoing constructions of Numan -Jalingo road with relevant authorities.

He expressed disappointment with the project lamenting that the road was awarded by the federal government three years ago but regretted that not more than 10 kilometres of works has been done.

The senator, who also held a town hall meeting with his constituents in Jada where he gave account of his stewardship and also received new demands from his people, promised to work with other elected representatives in his senatorial district at all levels to bring succour to the electorate.