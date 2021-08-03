In Adamawa, Court sentences man to death for killing wife, child

A state high court in Adamawa on Monday passed a death verdict on a 40-year-old man identified as Bangos Adamu by hanging for killing his wife and child.

Pronouncing the judgement, Justice Fatimah Ahmed Tafida, ordered the man to be hanged by the neck till he dies.

She said the judgement was premised on the fact that the two count charges brought by the prosecution against the convict were proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The convict, who hails from Janjaba village in Gombi local government area, Adamawa state, was tried and found guilty for killing his beloved wife, Regina Bangos, and her child, Revelation James.