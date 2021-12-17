In Akwa Ibom, Cleric begs members to accept covid-19 vaccine

General Superintendent of Qua Iboe Church in Akwa Ibom state, Rev. Ekpedeme Effanga, has advised members of his congregation to accept vaccine against COVID-19 Omicron.

The Cleric made the disclosure during 134th annual national conference themed; Glory of his Presence, held in Uyo on Friday.

Effanga said the Church was orthodox in doctrine and believe greatly in principle of faith and works, arguing that if believers fail to align their faith in God with works in terms of receiving the vaccines, then it was wrong.

He said the pandemic was one of the similar diseases like measles that attack human beings seasonally

The Cleric, who frowned at what he described as unfounded misinformation, said, “Most of the things you may have heard before now are fabrications and misconceptions about the vaccine.”

He said, “I like you to understand that to be vaccinated is to be insured. Like when measles came, it took many lives like COVID-19 did, but, after the vaccines, people are still leaving with and without measles and many people do not know because of the vaccines, they were able to boost their immunity against the adverse effect of the diseases.

“From the Qua Iboe Church Conference, we instruct all members to get vaccinated, please! You can do yourself, family and the church a whole lot of goods by getting vaccinated so that we won’t have reasons to be moving from burial grounds to another.

“The efficacy of the vaccine is strong. We have tested it and we are sure. The team for vaccination is here in this conference,” he added.

Effanga commended Breakthrough Action-Nigeria (BA-N), a non governmental organisation, for their fierce sensitisation campaign on covid-19, adding that the hardest job is not about vaccinating the people but, convincing the people to accept the vaccines.