In Akwa Ibom, NSCDC operatives protest 5 years unpaid salary arrears, petition Buhari

Aggrieved operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) have protested over alleged non-payment of salary arrears, noting that such negligence has dampened their morale in the service.

Narrating their ordeals in a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, and made available to Newsmen in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital on Tuesday, lamented that some of the affected officials lamented that “some of us have died and others afflicted by terminal ailments.”

Under the aegis of Liberation Nigeria Youths Movement (LNYM), the petitioners led by their Secretary General, Muhammad S. Ibrahim, the officers appealed to President Buhari, to come to their rescue “in view of the prevailing economic hardship in the country”.

In the petition, copies addressed to other authorities including the Attorney General of the Federation; the Minister of Interior; Senate Committee on Interior; the House of Representatives Committee on Interior and Commandant General of NSCDC, recalled that their salaries and staff promotions had not been implemented between 2018 and 2022.

The petition entitled: ‘Save NSCDC From Total Collapse Against Impunity Of Non Payment and Implementation of the Staff Promotions, Salaries Between 2018 And 2022 And Checkmate High Level of Corruption In Security Organizations’, reads in part: “We humbly solicit your noble office as Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for urgent action from your good office to save our souls at NSCDC because the men and officers are dying”.

