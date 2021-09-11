In Akwa Ibom, Senator bags leadership award

The Distinguish Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, has been honoured with an African Icon Leadership Merit Award.

Eyakenyi, who received the award in Uyo, dedicated it to her constituents, saying that they were the backbones behind her successes in her political journey.

Consequently, the Ntisong Ibibio III, His imperial majesty Obong Engr. Essien Ekidem, described her successes in life as big inspiration to humanity.

Ekidem stated this at his palace moments the Senator received the award from the Global Peace International Foundation for her immense contributions to the upliftment of humanity.

According to the Ibibio Leader, “Your successes will open the eyes of those who are yet to accept God fully in their lives, one with God is the majority. I believe God will not allow you to stumble and he will protect, lead and give you favour before men.”

The patriarch described the African Iconic Leadership Award bestowed on Senator Eyakenyi as well-deserved stressing that she is a bridge builder.

In his words, “This is the first time the Award is coming to Nigeria and you have made history as a recipient. Your achievements found you out and the award will add more value to you and family.”

Ntisong Ekidem who recalled his years as President Uyo/Ikot Ekpene Chamber of commerce which concieded with Senator Eyakanyi’s era as the state commissioner for commerce noted that she was a good interpreter of dreams and a workaholic.

On her part, Senator Eyakenyi described the African Iconic leadership Award on grass root development bestowed on her as a blessing and inspiring.

She described the Global Peace Foundation International as a credible organisation which is doing well in projecting those contributing to the development of communities across the continent.

The Senator described Ntisong Ibibio as a father whom she has benefited immensely from his wise counsel.

“I benefited from the advice of the Ntisong when he was the President of Uyo/Ikot Ekpene Chamber of commerce and I then Commissioner for commerce.

“The first and second Akwa fair was done under my leadership as Commissioner for commerce and it has never been the same since I left that office,” she said.

Eyakenyi recalled that her tenure as Commissioner witnessed the building of Le meriden Hotel, resuscitation of Champion Breweries among other feats.

According to her, “Even as a minister which I served for just one year I did 100 Housing units in Oron and felicitated roads construction across the state.

“Today as a Senator and in two years as a first timer, I have left indelible mark in infrastructural projects, youths and women empowerment with training in oil rigs management and safety, Agriculture and other skill acquisition trades.

“It takes vision and since heart of service to achieve this”. I am in the education committee of the senate, I have used that to help in infrastructural development of the schools, I will partner Global Peace Foundation International in development of education sector.”

The senator promised to continue rendering selfless services to humanity while looking up to God for continued strength, grace and protection to continue her services to humanity.

Also speaking, Engr. Victor Mkpong, Chairman central planning committee described Global peace foundation international as a group registered with United Nations to improve the lives of humanity with 54 countries partnering the organisation.