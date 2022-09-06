In Anambra, monarchs, other stakeholders proffer solution to end violence against women, others

Stakeholders in Anambra State, Tuesday, proffered solutions geared towards the total elimination of violence against women, girl-child and other harmful traditional practices in Anambra State.

The stakeholders, including Traditional Rulers, community President Generals, leadership of religious institutions, women leaders, youths, academia, the bar and the bench as well as the civil society organisations also outlawed the harmful widowhood practices, antisocietal norms and values.

This formed parts of their discussions at a-one day town hall meeting held in wka, the Anambra State capital by Women Collective (WACOL) and Fifty-fifty Action Women in collaboration with the Ford Foundation.

Delivering a lecture, the immediate past Chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Anambra state chapter, Prof. Ogugua Ikpeze, urged the leadership of the 181 communities in the state to amend their constitution so as to remove harmful practices and include relevant sections that promote peaceful co-existence among the males and females.

Ogugua, who lamented that gender based violence affect both men and women mentally, physically, emotionally and otherwise, and could be caused by either parties, even as she enjoined women never to allow anyone, economic situation or societal influence force them into inflicting pains on others.

Other speakers, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Paul University, Awka, Professor Stella Okunna; a representative of Customary Court presidents, Mrs Stella Nnebechukwu; and a representative of people living with disabilities, Ms Okeke Eucharia Odinaka, urged traditional rulers.

Contributing, the Traditional Ruler of Akwaeze, Anaocha local government area, Igwe Christopher Okpala; Mr Christopher Ayiofu, representing the association of town unions; Igwe Aloysius Moughalu of Isuofia, Aguata LGA, and his Enugwu Umuonyia counterpart, Igwe Peter Ezeamama, commended the initiator and founder of WACOL, Prof Joy Ezeilo, for championing the cause of women, assuring that the message would be well disseminated.

Earlier, WACOL founder, Prof. Ezeilo, represented by the programme officer and Head of Communication, Ms Egodi Igwe, disclosed that the town hall meeting was aimed at achieving better society through providing enabling environment for the women and girls to live and relate with others.

