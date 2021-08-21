In Anambra, Police launch investigation as UNIZIK student commits suicide

The Anambra state Police command, Saturday, said the force has launched an investigation to unravel circumstances surrounding the death of a 200-level student of Industrial physics at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The school is popularly known as UNIZIK.

The deceased, who hailed from Isuikwuato local government area of Abia state, allegedly committed suicide as his body was found on Friday dangling with rope inside one of the university’s hostel blocks.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident noted that the coprse of the deceased had been taken by joint security team of the institution and deposited in a morgue.

Also speaking, the Chief Security Officer of the Institution, Mr Ken Chukwura, said roommates of the deceased had been invited to be interrogated on the matter.

Sources had claimed that the deceased was a quiet person without any sign of depression, although some claimed he had been complaining over difficulty to offset his tuition fees.

Blueprint also gathered that he locked himself inside the room and the door had to be broken by joint security personnel before his corpse was retrieved.