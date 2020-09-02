In Anambra, schools opens Sept 7



Anambra state government, Wednesday, approved resumption of primary and secondary schools in the state after five months shutdown following a lockdown occasioned by coronavirus pandemic.



The Permanent Secretary, Anambra State Ministry of Basic Education, Mr Nwabueze Nwankwor, who disclosed this in a release said the approval was a unanimous decision of Governor Willie Obiano and the members of the state Executive Council.



According to the release, Junior Secondary Schools will resume next Monday, for completion of the 2019/2020 academic session, while boarders were to return the weekend before the date.



Also, the third term 2019/2020 Academic session for both primary and secondary schools will begin on Monday, September 14 and end October 23, 2020.



The release further directed parents and guardians to provide facemasks and hand sanitisers to their wards and children with a view to observing COVID-19 protocols, adding that the third term would be short but the Anambra state teaching on air would help students to learn more.