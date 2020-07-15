In Anambra, traders advocate death penalty for rape



United Traders Association (UTA), a Non-governmental Organisation comprising market women in Anambra state, has condemned the spate of rape in the country and urged the government to enact a law making it a death sentence on culprists.



UTA, in a peaceful demonstration to the Anambra State House of Assembly, the State police command, the state government house and others on Wednesday, argued that making stringent laws would help to contain sexual related offences as it would impact negatively on society.

Speaking at the protest, the group’s National President, Mrs Nkiru Duru, lamented that victims of rape, their friends and families often suffer permanent social and psychological trauma that harms the entire social system.



“We market women as mothers want the governments at all levels and security agencies and other relevant authorities to take more proactive measures to end rape in Nigeria. We sincerely believe that stiffer punishments like death sentences will help to discourage and curb the menace,” Duru added.



Also speaking, the UTA Public Relations Officer, Mrs Nkiru Nwagbo, while soliciting media supports on the campaign against rape and violence against women, urged men to join in the crusade with a view to reducing the menace.

Receiving the women at the Anambra State House of Assembly complex, the Deputy Speaker of the legislative arm, Hon. Paschal Agbodike, said the 7th Assembly would never relent in enacting laws to safeguarde the populace against rape and other gender based violence.



Also, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Muhammed, who received the women on behalf of the Police Commissioner, Mr John Abang, called for more campaign against rape, which according to him, has helped in increasing numbers of reported cases of rape in the state.



“This is why between January 2020 to Date the Command has recorded 20 cases of Rape out of which 15 cases were charged to Court and still on trial,21suspects arrested and 5 cases are under investigation,” Muhammed added.