In Bauchi, Bala approves N600m to revamp agric firm

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved over N600 million to revamp the moribund Bauchi State Agricultural Supply Company (BASAC).

The governor stated this over the weekend while launching the 2020 sales of fertiliser to farmers held at the company.

He said the money was earmarked to make the company functional so that it would be able to be producing agricultural products for the use of the people of the state and beyond.

The governor said the state government has concluded plans to access an agricultural loan of N10 billion to revamp farming in the state and make it lucrative business for people in the state.

Apart from that, Bala noted that the sum of N150 million has equally been set aside by the state government to purchase farm products of the state farmers with a view to empowering them.

He revealed that 5, 000 farmers selected from the three senatorial zones of the state would be given two bags of the fertilizer free of charge during the launching of the fertiliser sale.

Each of the bags of NPK fertiliser, the governor said, would be sold to farmers at a subsidised price of N5, 000 while a bag of Urea would be given to them at N7, 000.

The governor also instructed all his political appointees to engage in farming from this year’s raining season saying he would be personally visiting the farms to inspect their farming activities.