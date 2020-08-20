In Bauchi, Governor Bala makes fresh appointment



Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has appointed Malam Musa Azare as his Senior Special Assistant on Projects Monitoring.

With this appointment Musa will be in charge of supervising and monitoring of capital and other projects awarded by the government.



Also, he is to find out and report to the governor the progress and quality of projects being executed by contractors and other government suppliers.

Musa, a prolific writer and social critic is known to take on governments over unpopular policies. This has earned him a brush with the law as he was sometimes in August 2016 abducted in a commando style by the previous government and detained.



However, he has never hidden his love for the current governor of the state, Bala Mohammed before and after the 2019 governorship election.

Musa is married and blessed with five children.