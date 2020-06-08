In Bayelsa, angry wife baths husband with hot water





A middle-aged man.Mr. Iyinkro Miebode, was having a sound sleep in his sitting room along INEC road in Kpansia area of Yenagoa local government area of Bayelsa state in the morning of June 3, 2020, when his wife poured hot water on him over domestic issues, inflicting him with severe skin burns.



According to Oyinkri who spoke to journalists , trouble started on the evening of June 2nd, 2020, when he slapped her for raining insults on him because he came too early to meet her somewhere in town to pick up her mobile phone.



Explaining further, he said she called him from her office to meet her somewhere to pick up her phone by 8pm security purposes because she would be coming home late that evening but that when he closed from work about 6pm his boss dropped him off at the exact location she had asked him to meet her.



He said while hanging around until it was 8pm, he suddenly saw his wife walking past him about 7pm, so he ran to her to notify her of his presence but instead she got angry that he came too early than they agreed.



He said, “In shock, I then asked why she was angry that I came early. I also asked her why she didn’t tell me she would be coming early as well. That was when she started accusing me of monitoring her. She insulted me till we got home. I thought that we could settle the matter at home but it was hell.



“So out of anger, I gave her two warning slaps and instructed her to go to the bed room and sleep. At that point, a friend called me to come to his place for a private birthday party, and unfortunately I came back home about 1am. So i was sleeping on the sofa in my living room when suddenly she bathed me with hot water.”

According to one of his siblings that resides with them, “they had a quarrel in the morning of the June 3, over domestic issues because she has been acting up lately. So on that day she kept nagging and insulting him over the matter to a point he couldn’t bear that he got angry and slapped her telling her to keep quiet, which she did, thinking the quarrel was over.



“After everything, he left and went to sleep, later she went to his sister asking her if there was kerosene in the stove. The sister told her that there was no kerosene. So she went out and bought kerosene to fill the Stove. Meanwhile, I thought she boiled the water for bathing or to bake garri. I even notified her when the water started boiling.

“She then poured the boiling water into a small basin and went to the living room while he was sleeping then poured it on him. Waking up from that shock he was shouting in pains and scratching his body not knowing he was peeling his own skin.”



However, several attempts to reach the alleged culprit, Mrs. Maureen Miebode, proved abortive as she is said to be in hiding. The family of the victim however revealed that she has been calling her husband with strange phone numbers begging him to forgive her.