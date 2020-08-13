In Bayelsa, Dickson’s loyalists, others make cabinet list 6 months after Diri’s emergence as governor





The Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has forwarded the names of 24 people as commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as member designates of the state executive council.

The cabinet list which is made up of over six loyalists of the former governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, is coming exactly six months after Diri was sworn in as governor following the supreme Court verdict that disqualified the governor-elect, David Lyon.



According to the list forwarded to the state House of Assembly and read on the floor of the House by the Clerk, Mr Owudogu Kozigena, the commissioner nominees are expected to appear before the House on Tuesday August 18, 2020 for screening.



In summary, three of the nominees are from Brass Local Government Area (LGA); three from Ekeremor LGA; two from Diri’s LGA of Kolokuma/Opokuma and three from Nembe LGA; three from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia LGA.

Also, three persons were nominated from former governor Seriake Dickson’s council of Sagbama; four people nominated from Southern Ijaw LGA and three persons from Yenagoa LGA.



The nominees are the former caretaker vice chairperson of Brass LGA, Miss Preye Brodrick, Mr Esau Andrew, Dr Ibiere Jones, Chief Thompson Amule, Miss Grace Ekiotene, former finance commissioner under the past administration Mr Maxwell Ebibai and Mr Stanley Braboke.

Also to appear before lawmakers are – Surv. Moses Teibowei, Hon Iselema Gbaranbiri, Chief David Alagoa, Mr Dambo Birigha SAN. Dr Iti Orugbani, Dr Promise Ekio, Mr Otokito O. Federal.Miss Faith Orubo Opuene, Mr Obosi B. Churson.



Others are Mr Seikumo Ekisah, Engr. Akpoebidei Alamieyesigha, Mr Rex Flint George, Hon Baraladei Daniel Igali, Ebitein Tonyon, Dr Igwele Pabara Newton, Mr Ayebaina Duba and former state assembly member, Hon Gentle Emelah.