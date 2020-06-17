In Bayelsa, FRSC goes tough, reads riot act to motorists



The sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa state sector command has assumed duties at the command’s headquarters, yenagoa.

He is Corps Commander Roberth Ogom who takes over from Mr. Ikechukwu Igwe who has since been retired.Ogom said that before his present position, he worked as head Project implementation officer at the corp’s national headquarters, Abuja.

Ogom, who assumed office, has also seek cooperation of road users for safer roads in the state.



Meanwhile, Commander Ogomi has read a riot act to management staff of the Command and the motoring public in Bayelsa state saying that his major goals in the state as sector commander would be to work assiduously with relevant stakeholders in road transport management in decongesting the chaotic traffic areas in Bayelsa State and its environs. He said

“I have come here to better the lot, especially on safe driving by people as it affects traffic situation in the state.

“I want to advice motorists and all road users to be traffic compliance, most especially in this period of COVID-19; the tricycle operators should obey the guidelines of caring two only passengers.

“The bus drivers should not engage in overloading, at least, two passengers per seat in order to maintain social distancing. I believe this will go a long way in reducing the spread of the COVID-19,” he said.



Ogom added: ”This will not only reduce the spread but also save the driver’s life and others from the disease and safety of the road.



“I need the cooperation of all motorists in the state; we must remember that enforcing traffic rules and regulations is for the good of the people.

“Also ensure that you have a genuine driving license, put on your seat belt, avoid over-speeding, over-loading and dangerous driving, avoid using expired tyres and ensure that your vehicle wipes are in order before going on the road.

“You don’t need to be on the road without your driving licence because that is the legal instrument that permits a driver to be on the road.”