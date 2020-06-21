In Bayelsa, women make fresh commitment to governance



Bayelsa women have expressed commitment to participate in politics and governance at all levels.

They expressed desire at the weekend in Sagbama at a town hall meeting organised for the state branch of Women in Governance Network (WIGN) by Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) inconjunction with the Embassy of the Netherlands in Nigeria, the women said their experiences during the COVID 19 pandemic outbreak in the state and other parts of the country show that without the participation of the citizens in governance, the government would turn themselves into an enemy to the people.

The women said they would constantly demand accountability, good governance and rule of law as that amounts to a form of participation in governance.



Madam Kesiye Isou, one of the participants said, “We will continue to demand a level-playing ground in politics to enable citizens to contribute their own quota.

She commended CEHRD for bringing them together again and enlightening them on the need to adapt to the situations created by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Daniel Ebebiri who spoke on behalf of CEHRD commended the women for their resilience, urged them not to be overwhelmed by the challenges thrown at them by the pandemic.



He explained that the meeting was aimed at creating awareness on COVID-19 and the preventive measures as rolled out by the government, mitigating issues that may affect women participation in politics due to COVID 19 and to arm the women with tools to put them on front view in political participation amidst the pandemic.



He further urged the women not to allow the COVID-19 situations to dampen their resolve to be active citizens, adding that what people need to do was to start adapting to the situation while it lingers, urging them to abide by the measures rolled out by the government to stop the pandemic.