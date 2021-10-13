In Benue, Ortom encourages youth to acquire skills to create wealth

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Wednesday encouraged the youth to undertake various artisanship training in order to create employment and wealth for themselves.

Ortom gave the advice during an interactive forum organised by Industrial Training Fund (ITF) for stakeholders at the Makurdi area office.

The governor said acquisition of skills in artisanship was the most certain way that could help the youth to be gainfully employed thereby creating wealth for themselves.

He said since white collar jobs are not forthcoming, skills acquisition remains the major area that can help the society to reduce unemployment.



Represent by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Industry and Cooperatives, Mr Apir Ityu, the governor expressed willingness of the state government to partner with ITF to achieve its objectives.



“I am happy that ITF is doing very well in the area of training Nigerians to acquire skills in various areas.



“I will within the resources of the government continue to partner and assist the fund in order to make the country a virile society,” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General (DG), of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, stated that it was the earnest desire of ITF to be in the lead in skills training in Nigeria and globally.



Represented by the state area manager, Dr Daniel Asele, the DG said the ITF throughout its history had strived to actualise its vision which was “to be the foremost skills training development organisation in Nigeria and one of the best in the world.”

“The fund strived for the realisation of this vision particularly with respect to our being the foremost skills training development institution in Nigeria.



“The millions of Nigerians we have equipped with skills cannot be compared with any organisation with a similar mandate as ours in terms of sheer number and quality.”