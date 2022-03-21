In Benue, Ortom opens up on ‘return to APC’

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, Sunday dismissed claims by one Philip Agbese that he would return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon.

The governor said he is not contemplating rejoining the APC at any time.

Mr. Agbese was reported to have in a comment published in some national dailies said that Governor Ortom confided in him to plead with the wife of an APC leader in Makurdi that he (Ortom) be accepted back into the APC fold.

Governor Ortom who spoke through his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, said he had never known Mr. Agbese.

He said he is one of the governors in the forefront, working with other leaders of the PDP to ensure the party rescues Nigeria from the cluelessness of the APC to win the presidency and other states as well as retain power in Benue state.

“Let me make it clear. I am not contemplating of rejoining the APC at any time.

“I am in the forefront, working with other leaders of the PDP to ensure that the party rescues Nigeria from the cluelessness of the APC to win the presidency and other states as well as retain power here in the state.

“I have never met that young man who calls himself Philip Agbese, so there is no way I would have whispered to him on any issue not to talk of returning to the APC.

“Why should I return to the APC? What will I be doing in a party that has destroyed Benue, wrecked Nigeria to its knees? In any case, why should I confide or whisper to someone I have never met?

“If that young man wants to use my name to climb to wherever he wants to go, then he has failed.

“I am an enigma. I cannot condescend to the level of engaging with people who are going about looking for crumbs just to fill their stomach against the general well being of the people,” he stated.