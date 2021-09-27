In Benue, Ortom solicits support over growing number of IDPs

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Sunday solicited the support of Nigerians to cushion the effect of the humanitarian crisis in the state occasioned by the over five year stay of people in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

The governor spoke at separate thanksgiving masses held at St Dominic Catholic Church, Sachi, and St Joseph’s Quasi-Parish, Nyon, to mark the birthday anniversary celebrations of the speaker, Benue state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Titus Uba, and Wanteregh Paul Unongo, respectively.

He said the humanitarian crisis has overstretched resources of the state and appealed for the intervention of good spirited individuals, governments, corporate organizations and civil society groups in meeting the needs of the displaced people.

The governor also called on Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in the country to enable them provide leadership that would engender peace and unity in the country.

He acknowledged the support of the church, especially the Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, the governors of Rivers, Taraba and Akwa Ibom states, other donors and faith based organisations as well as individuals who have been assisting in catering for the plight of the over 1.5 million IDPs.

While describing Unongo as an ‘encyclopedia’ in Nigerian politics under whose tutelage he learnt a number of things about leadership, he described the speaker, Titus Uba, as a humble personality under whose leadership the state assembly has enacted people-oriented laws.

He directed the Commissioner for Works and Transport to immediately swing into action to ensure the opening of an access road to St Dominic High School, Tse Ayu, with a pledge to also ensure that the worship centre in the area has a good car park.

The celebrants expressed gratitude to God for adding a year to their years, even as they also thanked the governor and other guests for identifying with them on the auspicious occasion.