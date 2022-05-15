In Benue, Rep member condemns renewed attack on constituency





Lawmaker representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency and deputy chairman, House Standing Committee on Commerce, Hon. Dr. Richard Gbande, has strongly condemned the renewed attacks on the people of his constituents, particularly Logo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state.

His call came on the heels of the recent attacks on two places in Tombo Council Ward of Logo LGA on May 9 and 12, 2022 respectively, resulting to the deaths of about six persons.

“I recall with a deep sense of grief the attack on Ayilamo town on the 9th May, 2022 that led to the loss of four lives of innocent helpless farmers and another attack launched on Anyibe village on the 12th May, 2022 at about 11:00P.M that brought about the deaths of two persons,” Dr Gbande lamented.

He decried the spate of endless and unprovoked attacks and killings, abductions and other mayhems inflicted on his constituents across Sankera by suspected armed Herdsmen “who leverage on the withdrawal of security from the border settlements of Anyibe and Azege which are settlements on the bank on River Benue where the armed herders easily cross over from Awe and other places from Nasarawa State to launch attacks and other settlements like Awashua, Genyi and Ayilamo all in Tombo Council ward; Gov in Mbagber ward, Jootar, Iorza and Chembe in Ukemberagya/Tswarev council ward”.

Gbande said this is “highly alarming and the heavy presence and ever increasing number of the marauding fulani herders now that the cropping season has set in indeed portends danger to the helpless farmers at those border areas”.

He thus called for the prompt intervention of the federal government of Nigeria to promptly deploy adequate security personnel at those border areas and some other places prone to attacks within Logo LGA “to allay the farmers of fears of attacks and to give them hope to continue with their normal farming and other economic activities”.

