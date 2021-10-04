In Borno, Zulum orders 100 cars, 500 keke NAPEP for 2,200 operators



Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has hosted operators of ‘Keke NAPEP’ during which he directed the procurement of 500 tricycles and 100 Toyota cars (Corolla LE) for subsidised allocations.



Addressing the meeting held at Government House Maiduguri, Governor Zulum explained that about 2000 Keke NAPEP operators, who currently do not have their own tricycles, would benefit from the intervention in which case, four (4) operators would be allocated one tricycle for shared business, which means 2000 operators will own the 500 tricycles.

He said another 200 persons will jointly own 100 Toyota cars.



“As subsidy, all 2,200 beneficiaries will be required to repay only 50% of the market value of the tricycles and cars which they will generate from business while Government will waive the remaining 50%,” Zulum announced.



The governor directed the state’s ministry of transportation to liaise with various unions of the tricycle operators to agree on suitable and acceptable modalities for the allocation.



Zulum, however, warned that only deserving members who do not have their tricycle should be considered.



The governor recalled that while government had banned the importation of tricycles into Maiduguri to curtail case of crimes committed and address congestions along the main roads, the coming intervention is based on need.



He further said all measures were in the best interest of the tricycle riders while acknowledging the huge employment opportunities it has provided.