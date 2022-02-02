In Borno, Zulum pledges support to NECO





Governor of Borno state, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has promised to render all necessary support and assistance to the National Examinations Council (NECO) to enable it deliver on mandate.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint and signed by Head, Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Prof. Zulum made the pledge when the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, visited him in Maiduguri Tuesday.

Zulum, represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, stated that in view of the important role which NECO plays in the educational development of the nation, the state government will continue to accord the council the necessary support and assistance.

The governor commended NECO for conducting credible and reliable examinations over the years.

He enjoined the council to embark on more sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns to educate the public on the activities and mandate of the council.

During the visit, the registrar appealed to Zulum to make NECO examination compulsory for all public schools in the state.

Shuwa assured the council that the request be given due consideration. Earlier, the Wushishi had assured the governor of the counci’s readiness to partner with the Borno state government to enhance the educational development of the state.

Prof. Wushishi thereafter commended the state government for the prompt payment of SSCE( internal) registration fees of candidates from the state since the inception of the present administration in 2019.

“It may interest you to know that Borno State does not fill it’s quota for admission into Federal Unity Colleges nationwide, to meet up the state quota, it is required that all public primary schools should write the National Common Entrance Examination,” he said.