In Bundesliga, super sub Haaland rescues victory for Dortmund, compounds Dusseldorf woes

Erling Braut Haaland’s remarkable season continued as he came off the bench to score a 95th-minute winner for Borussia Dortmund at Dusseldorf.

Dortmund looked to be losing ground at the top of the Bundesliga after a frustrating display which saw a goal ruled out by VAR for handball.

But Haaland, 19, came up with his 11th league goal in 12 appearances with a deft flicked header.

Dortmund are four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

More importantly perhaps, Haaland’s goal means there is also a four-point gap to RB Leipzig in third – who won again on Friday.

After dominating possession throughout, Raphael Guerreiro thought he had scored the winner for Dortmund with a crisp volley but it was ruled out for handball after a lengthy review process.

Haaland had a shot blocked, and the ball bounced on the top of Guerreiro’s shoulder before he fired in.

The excellent simulated crowd noise jeered the decision, and it looked like the key moment before Haaland’s fine header.

His winner was the 25th league goal scored by a teenager for Dortmund this season, and saw the club equal their record goals tally for a single Bundesliga campaign (82) with three games still to play.

