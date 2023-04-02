In celebration of EYN’s 100 years in Nigeria 

In what can best be described as historic in its 100 years of existance, the Ekkelisiyar Yan’uwa Nigeria (EYN) church of the brethren marked its centenary celebration in an unprecedented manner that brought christian leaders and clerics from various churches across the world together to celebrate God’s faithfulness to the church and mankind. MUAZU ABARI reports.

It was a moment of joy, fulfilment and appreciation to God for a 100 years well spent in the service of God and humanity as all roads led to Kwarhi in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa state recently. With church leaders, pastors, Bishops, ArchBishops and other ministers of God from the United States, United Kingdom other parts of Europe and other African countries stormed Adamawa to identify with the EYN Church of the Brethren in Nigeria over the centenial celebration of the church.

This biggest religious event which showed God’s faithfulness featured prayers sessions, musical concerts, songs of praises, cutting of anniversary cake among other church activities brought tbe christian community and their leaders across the world together not only to celebrate with their counterpart at the EYN church but also to share their pains and challenges in the 100 years of divine journey.

Elaborating mission statement

The elaborate event started with a press conference which afforded the EYN president Rev Joel Stephen Billi the opportunity to take stocks of their journey in the last 100 years. He started by paying tributes to the two missionaries who agreed to sacrifice their lives to come to Africa and established the church. He gave further historical insight into how the church came into being in Nigeria.

According to him, “The journey to establish the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria started when the church of the Brethren General Mission Board gave permission to Harold staver kulp and Albert Helser to go to Africa as missionary in June 1922. By divine providence and arrangement, the two missionaries choosed North-east Nigeria and settled in Garkida where the ministry started on the 17 March 1923 from where the gospel moved to other parts of the North east at that time.

“But today, the gospel seed has been so watered and nurtured by God and as a result, it has yielded a bountiful harvest of souls for the kingdom of God in Nigeria for a century. Through the early works of the pioneer missionaries and by the grace of God, EYN has moved from being a mission station to a strong evangelical church that has commissioned men and women into the world to spread the good news of the kingdom of God to the uttermost part of the earth.”

Rev Billi went further to give the account of their journey interms of their achievements in the areas of mission works, education, healthcare, agriculture, rural and community development, among others as well as their losses and challenges in the area of mission works. He said that they have been actively engaged in trans- border mission activities establishing mission fields and mission works in Niger, Cameroon and Togo.

