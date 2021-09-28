In Cross River, Lions club constructs, equips e-library with 150 laptop computers

The Calabar Canaan City Lions Club said it has constructed a multi-million naira modern e-library at the premises of the abandoned Cross River state library complex and that plans were underway to equip it with at least 150 laptops and internet facilities to enhance learning and research.

President of the Club, Lion Effiwatt Ekpenyong Bassey, made this known in Calabar, Tuesday, shortly after his investiture as President. The Board of Directors for 2021/2022 service year was also inaugurated

The President disclosed that the legacy project was 80 percent completed and that a huge amount of money, which he did not mention, would be spent to make the e-library a reality.

“The project will be handed over to the state when completed to manage. We feel that it would be one of the best things to happen to Cross River. This would promote research and help the youth to explore the internet world. I believe this engagement will put them off the street.

“We solicit your support to raise funds towards the completion. The E-Library shall be of immense succor to the youth and scholars in the state,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Etubom (Arc) Bassey Ndem, appealed to members to work towards the realization of the dream.

Awards were presented to some distinguished Nigerians, including the Cross River state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade.

Lions Club is a world humanitarian service organisation with no fewer than 1.4 million members in countries across the globe.

