In Delta, APC Chairman, Omo-Agege’s loyalists, others dump party for PDP

Hundreds of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state Saturday defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors include; Former State Party Chairman Chief Cyril Ogodo, Senatorial Chairman of Delta North Mr Ben Onwuka, Publicity Secretary Slyvester Imonina, Ogbueshi Patrick Okonkwo, Elders and Leaders’ Council of APC, Omo- Agege solidarity movement, amongst others.

APC members especially those loyal to the deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, decamped during mega rally of PDP in Asaba, Delta state.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa while addressing party members said there would be a free and fair primaries for all governorship aspirants in the state primaries.

He called on the over 15 governorship aspirants to control their followers as the political sphere opens, saying, “we are one, your followers should not begin to fight.”

He welcomed defectors from APC, and lauded PDP state Chairman for his good works in enlarging the political tentacles of the party in the state.

According to him, “This rally has made a statement that the PDP is prepared in unity to win the 2023 election. Hence, we must continue to work with love as one family unlike the other party where they fight with bitterness and acrimony.”

Dr Okowa said his administration would continue to build more infrastructure, saying, “we are not going to slow down till I leave in May 2023.”

State chairman of PDP, Mr. Kingsley Esiso, noted that the party would eradicate it’s opposition in the next six months.

“APC is a failed political party in Nigeria that has brought hardship, banditry and poverty to Nigerians.

“They have brought about a negative change that is why any reasonable member of APC is jumping ship,” he said.

Earlier in his address, former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, called for open environment for all aspirants to chase their political ambitions without hindrance.

He then lauded the development strides of Okowa, adding, “his good work has brought the defectors out of their wilderness.”