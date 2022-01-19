In Delta, top APC official resigns

The Publicity Secretary of the Delta state All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Sylvester Imonina, Tuesday, resigned his appointment of the State Working Committee (SWC) and membership of the party.



Imonina, who tendered his resignation letter, dated January 18, 2022, to the state party chairman, said he threw in the towel due to unpalatable circumstances.





It was gathered that he dumped the party because he was allegedly pushed aside by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Omo Agege, who undermined him in all party’s activities in the state, thereby assigning his function to political aides.



In the letter made available to journalists in Asaba, the state APC former Publicity Secretary, said, “Due to the state of affairs of All Progressives Congress, Delta state chapter, I Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, herein resign my membership of the party and my position as the acting State Publicity Secretary.”





Mr. Imonina, in the letter which was rooted through his ward chairman, Isoko North Ward 11, Ozoro Ward 3, thanked all party faithful for assisting him by way of adding his quota to the development of the party.



He equally appreciated those who in one way or the other supported him while he held sway as acting State Publicity Secretary of the party.

When asked if he had joined another political party, he said: “I have not made up my mind to join any party, I just want to sort myself out.”