In Ebonyi, govt seals transport companies over refusal to relocate

Ebonyi state government on Tuesday sealed transport companies in the state for refusal to relocate to central pack.

The packs sealed included, Peace Mass transit, Romchi, GUO, Onitsha South among others transport companies in the state capital.



These packs that were sealed through the Ministry of Capital City Development left hundred of commuters stranded while transportation prices were hiked..Interaction with some of the commuters, they expressed concern over the latest development, saying they came out to embark on their journey only to realise that mass transits have all been sealed.

Mr. Christan Igwe, a commuter travelling to Abuja said the sealing of the transits left hundreds of commuters stranded and regretted that lots of commuters in Ebonyi rely on the companies for their journey to different locations.

He further said, “Many of us came out this morning as early as 6am to travel to our different locations but to the surprise of many, we observed that all the transport companies along Afikpo Road have been sealed”.

“We waited patiently hoping that whatever issues that might have caused the sealing would be resolved and the companies open for business again but to know avail.

“Those travelling to Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country had to move to Enugu to board vehicles for their journey. Those who have appointments, couldn’t meet up with their appointments.”

Meanwhile, in a telephone interaction with the state Commissioner for Capital City Development, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, said the state government decided to seal the depots following the refusal of the transport companies to move to the Central Park designated by the state government for them.



That government had about since six months ago written to the transport companies to relocate to the general park designated for them but all efforts to relocate them failed..

Nwebonyi noted that the intention of the state government was to reclaim the original master plan of the capital city noting that there is no going back on the relocation of the parks.