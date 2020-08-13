In Ebonyi, Judiciary workers embark on indefinite strike

Ebonyi state Judiciary Workers Thursday, embarked on indefinite strike in order to drive home their demand for improved welfare packages.

The strike according to a notice signed by zonal vice President South-east comrade Mark Ifezue and the secretary Nwachukwu Christian was to compel the state government to implement the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure a demand which they have been making since 2015.

Blueprint notices that the strike crippled the state judiciary services as no court proceeding held at the State High Court and the court was under lock and key.

Some Police officers were also seen at the gate possibly to protect the facility.

Governor David Umahi had last week during training of 4000 teachers and about 400 health workers on Covid-19 protocols against school resumption for the exam told Judicial worker not to yield to the pressure of going on strike, or stand losing their job.

But the group noted that they have about three weeks ago issued a 14-day ultimatum and added seven days grace period to demand that the state Government commenced the implementation of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure , CJSS or faced the industrial action, on Thursday embarked on the industrial action.

The National president of the union, Comrade Lawal Mustapha, represented by the vice President of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (South East Zone), Comrade Mark Ifezue, said the National leadership mandated the workers to withdraw their services pending the implementation of the wage structure.

He said, “I’m in Ebonyi state to show solidarity with the workers of Ebonyi state Judiciary over their problem with the State Government that bothered on the implementation of the State Judiciary salary.

“This salary package worked out for all judicial workers in Nigeria, both at federal and at the State level.

“Virtually, all the state’s in Nigeria are implementing the salary package but Ebonyi State has refused to do that and the workers have been on the struggle since 2015 till date and nothing positive had come out of it. So this time around, they decided to start the hustle again and we are here to give them support.

“Ebonyi State Judiciary as far as I’m concerned, earns the least salary among all the State judiciaries in Nigeria.

“It wasn’t a new agitation, it wasn’t a new struggle, it wasn’t even a demand. I heard him saying they are asking for increase in salary; they are not asking for increase in salary; if it’s salary, they will give us the salaries and wages.

“The Governor should not miss the issue and I’m sure he knows very well that we are not asking for salary increase but maybe he wants to beef up sentiments against the workers. It is not fair.

“The issue of COVID or no COVID, like I said before the agitation did not start today. It started long before COVID and the problem is that the State Government is not making any genuine effort to address the issue.”

“The issue of saying that anybody is asking for increase is not true and it is unfortunate that such statement will come from the state Governor. Like I said, I will not join issues with the State Governor because he is the Chief Executive”, he said .