In Ebonyi, PDP accuses Umahi of plot to indict stakeholders using Ebubeagu

Ebonyi state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) weekend raised the alarm on the alleged plot by Governor David Umahi to incriminate leaders of the party.

Chairman of the party in the state, Tochukwu Okorie, alleged that the state government met with the leaders of Ebubeagu on February 11 and 12, 2022 to plan how to link PDP stakeholders in their unlawful activities.

Okorie stated this during a press briefing at the temporary office of the party in Abakaliki.

He said: “We have it on good authority that on the 10 of February, 2022, that Ebonyi state governor, Umahi, called a meeting in which the attendees were essentially leaders of Ebubeagu militia that operates in Ebonyi state, there was a follow-up meeting on the 11th day of February 2022. These meetings were called to address the nagging issue of security in the state.

“You will recall gentlemen that the PDP had raised an alarm following the incessant incident of brutality and killings attributed to operatives of Ebubeagu . You will also recall that following the alarm we raised, a number of issues have been taken to court, a number of persons have gone to court to challenge the legality or otherwise of the law setting up Ebubeagu and ancillary matters.

“It is consequent upon those developments that the meeting of 12 February was called. And in that meeting, it will interest you to know that they come up with following resolutions, that going forward, the only way to stop the PDP and opposition in the state from further challenging the brutality of Ebubeagu to citizens of Ebonyi is to begin to implicate leaders of the PDP and other stakeholders who are in opposition for the misadministration, bad governance that is going on in the state.

“This briefing became absolutely necessary so that Ebonyians, Nigerians and indeed the whole world will know that they have hatched a plot to link stakeholders of PDP in particular and other opposition party leaders to crime and phantom situations in other to demoralise an attempt to whittle down the popularity and mass appeal that PDP has commanded in the state.

“Let it be known that notwithstanding the brigandage that passes for governance in the state, notwithstanding the intimidation, harassment, all sorts of ill treatment that the government has dished out to both citizens and leaders of the state alike, it would appear that the masses are still in love with the PDP and this has unsettled the governor and his co travelers and they are doing everything humanly possible to break the resolve of the party leaders and dimple the moral of Ebonyi citizens.”