In Ebonyi, Umahi appoints Rivers indigene as perm sec, redeploys others



Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state weekend redeployed three Permanent Secretaries in the state.

Disclosing the information to Journalists, the state Commissioner for information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, during a briefing said the governor appointed a 40-year-old female state civil servant, a permanent secretary.







According to him, the new Permanent Secretary, Williamson Mfom Christian, is an indigene of Rivers state and has been appointed to take charge of the state Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.



He said, “In a bid to ensure greater efficiency in Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state, the governor in the executive council directed the redeployment of the following Permanent Secretaries; Mr. Ugama, previously Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance covering government house, he is now fully in charge of government house.

“Mrs. Ezeoke Blessing who was in State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) is now in the Ministry of Lands and Survey.

“Mrs. Okiri Patricia is now moved to the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Dr. Mrs. Rita Mary Okoro who was until now in the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, is now moved to the Universal Basic Education Board while Mr. Emma Nwafor is now moved to Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“A new Permanent Secretary was appointed and now deployed to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. It may interest you to know that the new Permanent Secretary whose name is Mrs. Williamson Mfom Christian is an indigene of Rivers state and she is 40 years of age and was until her appointment a state civil servant with the state Ministry of Finance.”

