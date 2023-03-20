In Ebonyi, Umahi sacks aides, others 48 hours after 2023 governorship elections 

Few weeks to bow out from office, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Monday announced the immediate dissolution of the coordinators of the 64 Development Centers of the state.

Also dissolved were boards and commissions in the state, excluding the Ebonyi state University Governing Council.

Dissolution of the DC coordinators and boards were contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, the governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Nweze Umahi, has approved immediate dissolution of boards, commissions, and Development Centre coordinators, except Ebonyi state University Governing Council.

“In view of the foregoing, the Development Centre coordinators are to handover all government property in their possession including their official vehicles to the office of the Secretary to the State Government and coordinating commissioner, on or before the close of work on Tuesday 21st March, 2023.

“Similarly, the boards and commissions are to handover government property in their possession to their parent ministries on or before the close of work on Tuesday 21st March, 2023.”

