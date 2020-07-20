In Ebonyi, Umahi sacks over 1,000 aides

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, Monday announced the sack of more than 1,000 aides for non-performance.

Those affected include technical assistants (TAs), senior technical assistants (STAs) and executive assistants (EAs) to the governor.

The governor disclosed this during the swearing-in of three caretaker chairmen of Ikwo, Afikpo North and Ivo LGAs and the coordinator of Ohaozara Development Centre, at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

He said the dissolution would take effect from August 1, 2020.

The governor, who expressed disappointment at the poor performances of the appointees, said: “It is time to work.”

“I have no business with anybody who has an appointment and doesn’t want to work,” said Governor Umahi.

“Let me announce my disappointment at the technical assistants, senior technical assistants and executive assistants. We have over 1,000 of them. Yet, my deputy and I go out of our way in this COVID-19. We have over 360 liaison officers. We have a lot of management committee members.

“I don’t know where else you will get a position and go on sleeping and be waiting for an alert (salary). It can’t happen under me. By 1st of August, all Technical Assistants (TAs), Senior Technical Assistants (STAs) and Executive Assistants (EAs) are dissolved,” he said.

The governor said there would be a fresh round of appointments into the positions.

He said the dissolved appointees would be given the opportunity to reapply “if they meet certain criteria.”

“One of the criteria is that they must be ready to show their farms and what they achieved in their first appointment.”