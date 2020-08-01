In Ebonyi, Umahi tests negative for Coronavirus

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Friday tested negative for the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor for close to a month now has been positive for the pandemic.

Umahi had on Sunday, July 26, 2020, while briefing journalists at the new government lodge, Abakaliki, the state capital said he would announce his Covid-19 status a week after.

A statement by the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, made available to Blueprint Friday night revealed that the governor personally disclosed his status.

The statement reads, “The governor of Ebonyi state, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, has tested negative for coronavirus.

“He confirmed this in a statement he personally released on Friday, July 31, 2020. He disclosed that his daughter and three of his close aides also tested negative for the virus.

“The governor is full of praise to God for His grace and healing powers and thanked the people of Ebonyi state and Nigeria for their prayers and solidarity.”

