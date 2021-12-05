In Edo, Court jails 2 for assaulting health workers



An Egor Magistrate Court II, in Edo state has convicted two persons for assaulting health workers in the course of performing their duties at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The Magistrate, his Lordship Jonathan Ogbeide, accordingly sentenced the convicts to three months in imprisonment on both counts with an option of fine.

The accused persons – Ikechukwu Sunday and Lucas Anor were found guilty on a two count charge of assault and malicious damage to property.

Sunday and Lucas who are both children of a deceased patient of the hospital resorted to assaulting some medical personnel on duty.

They also destroyed some properties upon the death of their father.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, has reiterated his call for members of the public to stop any form of assault against health workers in the course of performing their duties.

Spokesman for the hospital, Joshua Uwaila, Esq, in a statement quoted the CMD as thanking the deputy governor of the state Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu for “brokering peace when the health workers threatened to go on strike in the face of incessant attacks by patients’ relatives.”

Uwaila said the CMD also charged members of staff to continue to render top notch services to patients and clients of the hospital.

He also warned that it would not shield any erring staff who is found wanting in the event of the establishment of a case of misconduct.