In Edo, gunmen storm residence, abduct police officer



Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, Sunday, reportedly took hostage of a senior police officer identified as ASP. Clement Amoko.

Amoko who is with the State Intelligence Bureau of the Edo state police command was said to have been kidnapped from his residence at Ogida quarters in Benin City, the state capital.



The hoodlums reportedly fired gunshots into the air before whisking the policeman to unknown destination.

He was said to have been abducted in the presence of his wife and kids.

Blueprint gathered that the hoodlums have made contact with the police officer’s family for ransom.



The state police spokesman, DSP Princewill Osaigbovo, confirmed the incident.

According to Osaigbovo, “the DPO of Ogida division just confirmed the incident and investigation is on to rescue the officer.”

