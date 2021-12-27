In Edo, institute trains residents on fishery, poultry farming





The National Horticultural Research Institute (NHRI), Ibadan has identified capacity building for women and youths as the panacea to broadening socio-economic agricultural inclusion in Nigeria.

The institute said regular training would enhance food security, employment opportunities, wealth creation, sustained household income, and healthy livelihood.

Acting Executive Director of NHRI, DR. Ephraim Nwanguma, disclosed this during a two-day skill development for fishery, poultry and vegetable farming in Igarra, Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state.

Nwanguma was represented by a director and head of Vegetables and Floriculture of the Institute, Dr. Henry Akintoye, at the training program which was facilitated by a member of the House of Representatives, Comrade Peter Akpataaon.

He stated that capacity building and stakeholders’ engagement were targeted at exposing the stakeholders, including youths and women to recent innovations in the cultivation of the commodities.

According to him, “Integrating vegetable, fish and poultry farming system especially in close system have potential contribution to food and nutritional security, improved livelihoods of small holder farmers and employment opportunities.

“And start-up capital would be given to the participants to put to use, skills they had learnt from the training.”

The chairman, NIHORT governing board, Major General Mohammed Garba (Retd), said the institute has provided empowerment training to over 3,730 individuals.

