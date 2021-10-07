In Edo, PDP suspends Obaseki’s ward chairman



Officials of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 4, Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State has suspended its chairman, Mr. Friday Enaruna Ihama, for alleged anti-party activities.

Besides, the embattled Ihama was also accused of refusal to register new members in the ward despite the drive for membership.

The Edo state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is a member of Ward 4, in the local government.

Mr. Osamede Obasuyi, a youth leader of the party in the ward moved the motion for the chairman’s suspension during a meeting on Thursday, and was seconded by Mrs. Osasere Igbinovia, an ex-officio member.

The suspended chairman was afterwards replaced by Prince Courage Uyi Ogiefa.

In a statement, the State Assistant Financial Secretary, Mr. Aroko Thomas, said the suspended chairman of the ward, Mr. Friday Enaruna Ihama, allegedly engaged in anti-party activities during and after the September 19 governorship election in 2020.

He said Mr. Ihama had since deployed different tactics to halt the progress of the party in the ward.

Mr. Thomas said he (Ihama) has been frustrating the e-registration exercise of the party in the ward and failed to provide information about the process of e-registration.

